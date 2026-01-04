Stop hypocrisy over Malay-Islam red lines, Akmal told

Melaka Amanah chief Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat (left) said Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh should not use alleged violations of ‘Malay-Islam red lines’ as a reason to leave the federal government. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : An Amanah state leader has rebuked Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh for claiming that alleged violations of “red lines” concerning Islam, the Malay community, and the monarchy should prompt Umno to leave the federal administration.

Melaka Amanah chief Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat said Umno had been in the unity government for the past three years, managing key portfolios such as defence, law, trade, rural and regional development and higher education.

He noted that these ministries are crucial for safeguarding Islam, the Malay community, and the monarchy.

Umno had also benefited from being in the unity government by holding the menteri besar posts in Pahang and Perak, he added.

“Melaka Amanah’s position is simple: if you want to leave, go ahead — we’ll roll out the red carpet.

“If you want to continue working for the people within the unity government, we have long welcomed that, too.

“But stop this hypocrisy about Malay-Islam red lines (being violated),” he said in a Facebook post.

“Can you suddenly claim you can no longer safeguard Malays and Islam while in the unity government? Much has already been done for Malaysia, for the Malays, and for Islam.

“Now, suddenly, there’s a narrative that ‘Malay-Islam red lines’ are being violated or threatened? Don’t joke about such issues.

“Leave if you want to. No one will try to persuade or stop you.

“If you choose to stay only to be a thorn in the flesh, that is also pointless.

“However, there is no need to use the excuse that the unity government has violated ‘Malay-Islam red lines’.”

Akmal made the call to exit the government during a special convention organised by Umno Youth yesterday to decide whether the party should continue cooperating with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the unity government.

He also used the event to push for a revival of Muafakat Nasional (MN), the electoral pact forged between Umno and PAS in 2019.

Ashraf said while Umno has every right to revive MN, he urged Akmal not to forget the events that led to the pact’s dissolution.

MN was formed just over six years ago with the aim of consolidating the Malay-Muslim vote when Umno and PAS were in the opposition following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the May 2018 general election.

The pact fell apart after PAS formed Perikatan Nasional (PN) with Bersatu. PAS insisted that Bersatu be included in MN, but Umno was opposed to it.

“It’s your party and your direction. But don’t forget MN’s past failures. It failed because each side was fighting over power — arguing over who would be the ‘big brother’ in MN.”

Ashraf said he would respect Umno more if it insisted on going solo.

“But when you talk about joining PAS and MN again, I can only shake my head. Why are you trying again at something you’ve already failed at?

“Where would Bersatu, which was created to oppose Najib Razak, fit into this plan?”