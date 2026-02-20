Videos of me offering money are fake, says Akmal

Dr Akmal Saleh advised the public to exercise caution and verify content before believing or sharing it on social media. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh says three videos circulating on TikTok showing him offering financial aid to the public are fake.

In the videos, lasting 18, 20 and 40 seconds, the Merlimau assemblyman is purportedly seen offering to settle debts, providing business capital, and distributing funds to people in need in conjunction with Ramadan, Harian Metro reported.

He advised the public to exercise caution and verify content before believing or sharing it on social media.

“I have never made such offers and have never given permission to any party to use my name or image for such purposes,” he said.

“In today’s technologically advanced world, anything can be manipulated.”

Akmal said he became aware of the videos after he was alerted by several friends yesterday.

He urged those who come across the videos to lodge police reports.