Australian billionaire James Packer’s family office CEO sells mansion for A$85mil

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is seen behind residential housing in Rose Bay, a suburb near Sydney. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : Sydney’s biggest home sale transaction of 2025 is a mansion owned by the CEO of Australian billionaire James Packer’s family office, which went for about A$85 million (US$57.1 million), the Australian Financial Review reported.

“Lawrence Myers and his wife sold the five-bedroom property in the Rose Bay suburb in recent days after purchasing it for a reported A$47 million in 2018,” the paper said, citing people it didn’t name.

“The buyer has not been identified,” it said.

“Another Rose Bay property was sold in October for A$82.5 million,” the report said.

“Australia’s largest residential transaction this year was in Melbourne’s Toorak suburb, where a mansion was said to have been sold for between A$115 million and A$135 million,” AFR said.