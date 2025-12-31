5 wellness tips to carry into 2026

With the right habits and support, you can reaffirm your commitment to wellness and carry that momentum confidently into 2026. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : As 2025 draws to a close, many Malaysians are taking stock of their health and rethinking the habits that shaped their year. It’s a natural moment to renew your vibe – to realign, reset and step into 2026 feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

To guide this reset, certified nutritionist Cynthia Jetan shared five wellness pillars Malaysians consistently overlook yet ask about most during consultations. Whether the year was marked by low immunity, sluggish digestion, burnout or simply feeling off-balance, these are practical, sustainable lessons to carry confidently into the year ahead.

Listen to your ‘second brain’

The gut, often called the “second brain”, influences digestion, immunity and even mood. When it is out of balance, signs such as bloating, sluggish digestion or discomfort often appear – usually triggered by overeating, rushing meals, sugary treats or stress.

“Simple, consistent habits such as mindful eating, regular movement, include fibre-rich foods at every main meal, and adding probiotics can help keep the gut steady even on the busiest days,” Jetan said.

Strengthen your body from within

When immunity is low, we fall sick more easily and take longer to recover. Frequent colds, lingering coughs, or constant fatigue are common signs Malaysians report.

Jetan highlights that strong immunity comes from daily habits: a balanced diet rich in vitamin C, protein and antioxidants, along with adequate sleep, regular movement and stress management.

“It’s not just about avoiding illness,” she noted. “It’s about helping your body stay strong so you can show up better every day.”

Build lifelong habits from young

A child’s immune system is still developing, making them more prone to colds, flu and seasonal bugs. This can affect school attendance, routines and overall mood, often adding stress for parents.

Jetan advises prioritising vitamin C-rich fruits, adequate protein to build antibodies, and probiotics to strengthen gut and immune function. “Small steps make a big difference in building lifelong wellness foundations.”

Shared meals, simple rituals, and consistent routines help the entire family stay focused, nourished and connected. (Envato Elements pic)

Wellness is a team effort

Families run on shared energy, and parents often set the rhythm that shapes the home. When they are stretched thin, the ripple effects touch everyone – routines slip, meals become rushed, and the balance that supports children’s growth and emotional wellbeing becomes harder to sustain.

“Shared meals, simple rituals, and consistent routines help the whole family stay focused, nourished and connected,” said Jetan.

“When parents prioritise their wellbeing, both physically and emotionally, it strengthens the entire household. Family wellness becomes much more achievable when it’s approached as a collective effort, because a healthier parent naturally supports a healthier, more balanced child.”

Move now to protect tomorrow

Joints keep us moving every day, yet most people only pay attention once stiffness, discomfort or mobility issues set in. Fitness routines, especially high-impact or repetitive movements, can strain joints over time, while poor posture or inadequate recovery accelerates wear and tear.

Jetan stresses that prevention matters. “Low-impact exercise, stretching, maintaining a healthy weight, and nourishing your joints from within plays an important role in maintaining flexibility and reducing discomfort now and later,” she said.

With the right habits and support, you are set to renew your vibe and carry that momentum confidently into 2026. “Wellness is a journey,” Jetan concluded. “Every mindful choice you make is a chance to step into the new year stronger, clearer, and more connected to yourself.”