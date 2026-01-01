New Year celebrations help strengthen harmony, unity, says PM

The Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign was officially launched at a large-scale New Year’s Eve celebration held at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

PETALING JAYA : The organisation of New Year celebrations helps strengthen harmony and national unity, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

It also positions Malaysia as a friendly, inclusive and respected tourism destination on the global stage, he said in a Facebook post today, Bernama reported.

Anwar said the celebrations, held in a harmonious and festive atmosphere last night, also served as an early catalyst for the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

The celebrations reflected the beauty of Malaysia’s cultural diversity and the spirit of togetherness among Malaysians in welcoming visitors from around the world, he added.

“The large-scale multimedia performances, including fireworks displays, lit up key tourist hotspots in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere.”

Malaysia hopes to woo 43 million international visitors this year, in line with its aspiration of positioning the country as a leading global tourism destination.