Bell-bottoms over basics: a Gen-Z throwback to the 1970s

At just 21, Harris Irfan Jamaludin stands apart from his peers, who largely favour clean lines and minimalist fashion. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : Amidst the bustle of the Johor Bahru Morning Market, one young man is impossible to miss. Bell-bottoms swaying with every step, an abstract-patterned shirt glowing against the crowd, and thick-heeled shoes clicking confidently on the pavement, he draws glances – and then double takes.

With each stride, the spirit of a 1970s disco floor seems to spring back to life.

At just 21, Harris Irfan Jamaludin stands apart from his peers, who largely favour clean lines and minimalist fashion. For him, retro is not a costume or content gimmick – it is a daily way of life, extending even to his sleepwear.

“My family fully supports my passion, often buying ’70s items and adding to my collection, even though at first they could hardly believe it,” he told Bernama.

Harris said his love for 1970s fashion began in 2023, inspired by old songs and the distinctive style of veteran entertainers such as the late Hail Amir, Sudirman Arshad and Latif Ibrahim, as well as international icons like Elvis Presley and John Travolta.

“People ask how I find the confidence to dress in ’70s style in public. It comes from passion and inner courage – that’s where confidence begins,” he said.

He describes his retro wardrobe as a tribute to a culture rich in creativity, self-expression and freedom – qualities he feels are often missing from current fashion trends.

“This fashion has vibrant colours and patterns, allowing freedom of expression, and uses high-quality fabrics compared to today. It may look uncomfortable or hot, but it actually absorbs sweat well and dries quickly.”

For Harris, ’70s fashion is a daily way of life, extending even to his sleepwear. (Bernama pic)

The Bandar Baru Uda native has built an extensive collection of vintage clothing, thick-heeled shoes, glasses, watches and accessories, worth thousands of ringgit.

He has also turned his passion into a side income, selling vintage clothing and platform shoes from brands such as Orlando and Corona.

By day, Harris works full-time as a broadcast host at a food company. Online, he shares lifestyle and retro fashion content on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 17,000 followers.

The youngest of three siblings hopes to show that 1970s fashion is not merely nostalgic – it is still relevant and expressive today.

“Young people should get to know this fashion that was once popular in their fathers’ and grandfathers’ time. I hope it inspires them to explore it,” he concluded.