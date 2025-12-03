LHDN will not bar public over attire, says Miri MP

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said he has been assured by authorities that visitors to the LHDN office will not be turned away based on their attire alone. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Miri MP Chiew Choon Man says the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) will not deny the public entry to its Urban Transformation Centre office in Miri solely based on attire, following public outrage after a visitor was barred for wearing shorts last week.

Chiew said he had contacted deputy finance minister Lim Hui Ying and LHDN CEO Abu Tariq Jamaluddin to clarify the matter as his office had received numerous complaints from the public following the incident.

“The matter will also be examined at a higher level,” The Borneo Post reported him as saying.

“Government offices exist to serve the people. Officers may advise on attire, but they should not deny entry or service.”

LHDN has confirmed that members of the public should not be turned away from its offices based on attire alone.

It said its People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel will be reminded not to obstruct anyone from entering LHDN offices unless a criminal offence has been committed.

Chiew also said that anyone facing a similar situation may contact the Miri parliamentary service centre at 012-8520946 to lodge a complaint.

Earlier today, Sarawak United People’s Party secretary-general Sebastian Ting said any regulation enforced by federal agencies in Sarawak must respect the state’s multicultural character and should not hinder public services.

Ting said Sarawak is home to 34 ethnic groups with unique lifestyles, attire, and cultural backgrounds that differ significantly from other parts of Malaysia.

“We do not welcome this form of federal imposition on the people of Sarawak and urge LHDN to revert to previous practices, which have worked without issues for years,” he told The Borneo Post.

“Federal agencies operating in Sarawak must fully understand and respect the diversity of Sarawak’s cultural and social context.”