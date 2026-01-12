Chalamet, ‘One Battle’ among winners at Golden Globes

French-American actor Timothée Chalamet poses with the Best Actor – Musical or Comedy award for Marty Supreme at the 83rd Golden Globes. (AFP pic)

BEVERLY HILLS : “One Battle After Another” was among the big winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday, though its star Leonardo DiCaprio missed out to Timothee Chalamet in one of the glitzy gala’s most closely watched contests.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s screwball thriller “One Battle,” which centers on an aging revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti), entered the night with nine nominations.

Midway through the ceremony, it had collected awards for best director, best screenplay, and best supporting actress for Teyana Taylor.

But its star missed out to Chalamet’s performance as an ambitious 1950s table tennis player in “Marty Supreme.”

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I’m in a category with many greats — this category is stacked. I look up to all of you,” said Chalamet, who also bested the likes of George Clooney (“Jay Kelly”) and Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”).

Chalamet said his four previous Globes losses “make this moment that much sweeter” before thanking his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The lavish Globes ceremony is a key stepping point in Hollywood’s awards season, which culminates in March with the Oscars.

As the night progresses, the politically charged “One Battle After Another” is still expected to convert more of its nominations into wins, including best comedy or musical film.

A rollicking ride featuring violent leftist radicals, immigration raids and white supremacists, the film has connected with audiences and critics at a time when the United States is deeply polarized.

‘Sinners’ versus ‘Hamnet’

The Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals — widening the field of stars in attendance.

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler’s period horror film about the segregated South of the 1930s, is expected to be the toughest competition for “One Battle” at the Oscars.

But at the Globes, they are in separate categories.

“Sinners” surprised moviegoers with its eclectic mix of vampires, politics, race relations and blues music.

It won best score and best cinematic and box office achievement, and is the frontrunner for the best drama film Globe, against rival “Hamnet,” which stars Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare.

Jessie Buckley, playing Shakespeare’s grief-stricken wife who struggles to cope with the death of their won, is the favorite for best drama actress honors.

“Sentimental Value,” the Norwegian family dramedy starring Stellan Skarsgard, earned a strong eight nominations and is also in the running.

Skarsgard took home the award for best supporting actor.

‘BE GOOD’

Rose Byrne won for best comedy actress for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” Netflix’s animated mega-hit “KPop Demon Hunters” won for best song.

The Globes also honor the best in television, with HBO’s black comedy anthology “The White Lotus,” sci-fi office thriller “Severance” leading the contenders, and searing teen murder saga “Adolescence” winning early awards.

Host Nikki Glaser kicked off the evening with jokes on wide-ranging topics, including the release of redacted US government files about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department,” she said.

“There are so many A-listers, and by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted,” Glaser added, referring to Epstein’s many celebrity friends.

Several celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne and Wanda Sykes walked the red carpet sporting pins with the message “BE GOOD.”

The badges are part of a tribute to Renee Good, the US woman whose fatal shooting by a federal agent has sparked renewed protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“Let’s do the right thing,” said Jean Smart, after winning best comedy series actress for “Hacks.” She also was wearing a pin.