List of key Golden Globe winners

“One Battle After Another” was the big winner of the night, taking home four awards including best comedy film and best director.
FILM
Best film, drama: “Hamnet”
Best film, musical or comedy: “One Battle After Another”
Best male actor, drama: Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
Best female actor, drama: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Best male actor, musical or comedy: Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
Best female actor, musical or comedy: Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Best supporting actor: Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”
Best supporting actress: Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Best screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Best non-English language film: “The Secret Agent” (Brazil)
Best cinematic and box office achievement: “Sinners”
Best animated feature: “KPop Demon Hunters”
TELEVISION
Best drama series: “The Pitt”
Best male actor, drama: Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Best female actor, drama: Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Best musical or comedy series: “The Studio”
Best male actor, musical or comedy: Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Best female actor, musical or comedy: Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best limited series or TV movie: “Adolescence”
Best male actor, limited series or TV movie : Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Best female actor, limited series or TV movie : Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”