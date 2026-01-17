Entrepreneur revives nipah and rumbia roofing traditions

61-year-old Saniah Arun helps pin the leaves to create roofing pieces made from nipa and rumbia palm. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : As traditional roof-making fades from memory, one entrepreneur from Sungai Rambai in Melaka is working to keep the craft alive with roofing made from nipah and rumbia palm leaves.

Ahmad Firdaus Shahidin, 33, left his manufacturing job in Johor Bahru in 2018 to pursue a field rich in cultural heritage but rarely explored.

“Although traditional roofing is considered outdated, it still serves a niche market, especially in the case of decorative projects like gazebos, garden huts, and landscape features,” he said.

Firdaus learnt of the opportunity from his uncle in Selangor, who warned that supplies were dwindling even as demand remained.

“In my own village, traditional roof-making had long ceased, but a few skilled individuals remained. I decided to resume production,” he explained.

He has the help of an elderly couple, Saniah Arun, 61, and Mohd Nor Salam, 65, who had prior experience in roof-making. Saniah pins the leaves, while Nor prepares the bamboo and supporting materials, forming the backbone of the process.

To ensure quality, Firdaus sources nipah and rumbia leaves from suppliers in Muar and Batu Pahat. “The biggest challenge is finding high-quality leaves at least three fingers wide for strength and durability,” he said.

Acknowledging rising costs, he noted: “We cannot store stock for long because the leaves deteriorate quickly, so most orders are produced on demand.”

Saniah can produce about six roofing pieces per hour, while large orders of more than 400 pieces are typically completed within two weeks. Over eight years, the team has made more than 70,000 roofs for over 1,200 customers across peninsular Malaysia and Singapore, with demand peaking during Ramadan and festive seasons.

Firdaus hopes more young people will take up traditional roof-making to preserve the craft. He also plans to explore automation to boost productivity while maintaining craftsmanship and tradition.