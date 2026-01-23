Sofiah crafts a blooming business from home

Sofi Collection founder Sofiah Othman is growing her home-based craft business while giving back to her community. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

KLANG : Being in her 60s has not slowed Sofiah Othman down. If anything, it has only sharpened her determination to stay active and earn an income – from the comfort of her own home.

Under her brand Sofi Collection, Sofiah spends her days turning simple materials into beautiful handicrafts. For instance, she shapes velvet-coated wires into floral keychains, home-decor items, and even “bunga telur” (traditional Malay wedding favours).

She also transforms ordinary bars of soap into delicate flowers, makes brooches from batik, and crochets items such as purses and mobile phone cases.

For Sofiah, it’s not just about making pretty things – it’s about finding calm and helping to pay the bills, especially since her husband is retired.

“Making handicrafts not only brings in some income, it also helps me manage stress,” the 61-year-old told FMT Lifestyle.

These vibrant handcrafted blooms, made from velvet-coated wires, can brighten any home or office. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Sofiah understood the value of hard work at a young age. Long before Sofi Collection existed, she helped her mother support the household by selling kuih.

The eighth of 12 siblings, Sofiah learnt the meaning of responsibility early on after her father passed away when she was just 10.

After getting married, she left her job as an accounts clerk to care for her children. But she did not sit still – Sofiah found ways to contribute financially by starting a food stall.

Over time, however, the food business became too demanding. The early mornings and physical strain took their toll, prompting Sofiah to look for something that suited her life better; something less exhausting but still meaningful.

Add a pop of colour to your daily essentials with this handcrafted keychain. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

That was when she turned to craft. “I’ve enjoyed handicraft since secondary school, when I used to make flowers using tissue paper,” she recalled with a smile.

Crafting gave her the freedom to work at her own pace. She began by selling to friends before gradually reaching more customers through social media and setting up booths.

For Sofiah, who lives in Klang, the journey is not just about sales – it is also about giving back. She donates part of her proceeds to those in need, and conducts craft classes to share her knowledge with others.

Sofiah’s crocheted purses are compact, colourful and made with care. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Then came an opportunity that helped her take Sofi Collection further: the Khadijah Artisans Mentoring Programme (KAMP).

A collaboration between the Khadijah International Waqf (L) Foundation and Persatuan Pembangunan Artisans, the programme supports craftswomen from low-income backgrounds by providing guidance, skills and access to wider distribution channels.

Through KAMP, Sofiah has gained practical knowledge to strengthen her brand – from pricing and packaging to marketing and customer engagement.

“I also learnt how to engage customers better by setting up booths,” she noted.

“I’m truly grateful to have been chosen for this programme. Without it, I wouldn’t have gained this kind of exposure.”

Sofiah takes ordinary bars of soap and transforms them into delicate floral creations. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Today, Sofiah continues to craft from home, steadily building Sofi Collection one order at a time. And while she has come far, she isn’t done dreaming yet.

One day, she hopes to open a shop of her own: a space where customers can see and touch her creations, and where her brand can reach even more people.

For others in their golden years who may be considering a home business, Sofiah offers this encouragement: “If we don’t do anything, our health can be affected. But when we keep ourselves busy, we feel happier and can earn some income, too.”

Sofiah’s ‘bunga telur’ add a sweet, colourful touch to wedding celebrations. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

To purchase Sofiah’s handicrafts, contact her at 011-6989 2367.

Read more about the Khadijah Artisans Mentoring Programme and its artisans here.