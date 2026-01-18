15 officers face court-martial over immoral acts in military camps

Deputy defence minister Adly Zahari said his ministry has clear disciplinary regulations that strictly prohibit any behaviour that tarnishes the military’s reputation, whether in the army, navy or air force. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Fifteen officers involved in immoral entertainment activities in military camps will face disciplinary action, including court-martial, says deputy defence minister Adly Zahari.

Adly said his ministry has clear disciplinary regulations that strictly prohibit any behaviour that tarnishes the military’s reputation, whether in the army, navy or air force.

The Alor Gajah MP said internal action will first be taken through an investigative committee before any disciplinary breaches are referred for a court-martial.

“Those involved will be given a fair trial there.

“They will have the opportunity to respond to all allegations, and any punishment will only be imposed after the process is complete,” he told Berita Harian on the sidelines of an event at Kampung Permai Machap Umboo Baru, Alor Gajah, last night.

Yesterday, army chief Azhan Othman confirmed that 15 officers had been identified as participating in immoral activities following videos on the “entertainment culture” within military camps that circulated on social media.

Adly said the ministry is committed to fostering a culture of integrity among military personnel, but admitted that any change within the armed forces will take time.

He added that a hedonistic culture is unacceptable at both the ministerial and military levels, echoing defence minister Khaled Nordin’s New Year message.

“Whether the case is isolated or not, if it breaches our values, we will take action under existing procedures and regulations, including via a court-martial,” he said.

Last week, Khaled said investigations involving 21 armed forces officers for allegedly engaging in immoral entertainment activities at military camps were almost complete.

The defence ministry previously said it had instructed the armed forces to launch an internal probe into the alleged immoral activities, including the unauthorised entry of outsiders for entertainment and the existence of minibars.

Several videos circulating on social media had shown the “entertainment culture” among military officers, including at the Subang air base.

One of the videos showed a man engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman, while another showed several people sitting at a bar.