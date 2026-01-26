Clear vision, bright futures: the importance of protecting your child’s eyesight

Good eyesight is crucial for children’s development – but are you doing enough to protect your child’s vision? (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Childhood is a time of rapid learning and discovery, and much of it depends on clear, comfortable vision. From recognising letters in the classroom and learning to read, to navigating playtime with friends – children rely heavily on their eyes.

Sadly, vision problems in young people frequently go unnoticed, especially when children either don’t realise something isn’t right or don’t know how to describe what they’re experiencing.

FMT Lifestyle speaks with optometrist Lim Yan Yi to learn more about common eye issues affecting children, the signs parents should watch out for, and simple habits that can support healthy vision as children grow.

“The most common vision problem is myopia or short-sightedness,” said Lim, 31. Also known as near-sightedness, it means a child can see nearby objects clearly, but distant ones appear blurry.

The second most-common condition is astigmatism, which causes vision to look blurry at any distance. Lights, for instance, may appear streaky or surrounded by halos.

Then there’s hyperopia, also known as far- or long-sightedness, where close objects look blurry while distant objects are clear.

Lim explained that these conditions are refractive errors – vision problems that occur when the shape of the eye prevents light from focusing properly on the retina.

Other common vision problems in children include:

Crossed eyes (strabismus or eye misalignment): when both eyes do not look in the same direction at the same time.

Lazy eye (amblyopia): when one eye provides clearer vision than the other. Over time, the brain starts relying more on the stronger eye, causing the weaker one to become “lazy” and worsen.

Binocular vision dysfunction: when the eyes struggle to work together, which can affect depth perception and vision sharpness.

Signs to watch out for

As children may not know how to express themselves, parents should look out for signs such as squinting and frequent blinking or rubbing of the eyes.

They might also sit closer to the television, or hold their books or screens closer to their face to see better, Lim said.

Optometrist Lim Yan Yi says more children developed myopia after the pandemic hit, as they would spend more time indoors on digital devices. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

“If they are older, they may complain of headaches or eye strain, or experience excessive tearing or sensitivity towards light,” she added.

Lim said she has seen an increase in myopia among children since the pandemic, when many spent more time indoors on digital devices.

Prolonged screen use, she noted, can also lead to computer vision syndrome – a group of symptoms caused by extended time on digital devices. These include dry eyes, blurred vision, as well as neck and shoulder pain.

What can be done

Treatment depends on the type of condition affecting the child’s vision. For refractive errors, the most common solutions are glasses or contact lenses.

In the case of binocular vision dysfunction, children may benefit from vision therapy – a structured programme of eye exercises.

“For strabismus, treatment varies based on how severe the misalignment is. In milder cases, vision therapy may help, while more serious cases may require surgery,” Lim said.

As for amblyopia, treatment may include glasses or patching therapy, where the stronger eye is covered with a patch to encourage the weaker eye to work harder.

And to ease computer vision syndrome, the 20-20-20 rule helps: every 20 minutes, rest your eyes for 20 seconds by looking at something 20 feet away.

Simple habits such as limiting screen time and spending more time outdoors can support healthy vision. (Envato Elements pic)

The importance of early detection

When it comes to children’s eyecare, early detection can increase the success of treatment outcomes. According to Lim, eye examinations can begin as early as six months old, especially for premature babies or those with a family history of eye problems.

From there, she recommends another checkup at three years old, and again at around five to six years old. After that, children should have an eye exam every six to 12 months.

In the meantime, small lifestyle habits can support healthier eyes. At home, ensure there is good lighting, and limit children’s screen time. Instead, encourage them to spend more time outdoors.

“Studies show that sunlight can trigger the release of dopamine in the eye, which helps slow down the elongation of the eyeball. And when that elongation is controlled, it lowers the risk of developing myopia,” Lim explained.

Ultimately, it is important to invest in one’s eyecare. After all, good vision is not just about seeing clearly – it shapes how children learn, build confidence, and experience the world each day.