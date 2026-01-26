‘Mercy’ debuts atop N. American box office, dislodging ‘Avatar’

Pratt plays a man on trial for murdering his wife in the Amazon MGM Studios film, with his fate in the hands of an artificial intelligence judge.
The brutal winter storm hitting a large swath of the US cut into the weekend totals, according to David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.
“Considering the extreme weather that’s closing theaters across two-thirds of the US and keeping people home, it’s a very good opening,” Gross said of “Mercy”.
“The final numbers may be lower on Monday after we see the effects of the cold and snow.”
“Avatar: Fire and Ash”, the third installment in James Cameron’s blockbuster fantasy series, came in second in the US and Canada with another US$7 million, Exhibitor Relations said.
That puts its domestic box office haul at US$378.5 million, with an additional US$1 billion overseas, according to Box Office Mojo.
Disney’s Oscar-nominated animated film “Zootopia 2” churned along, remaining in third place at US$5.7 million and crossing the US$400 million mark in the US and Canada.
In fourth place at US$4.2 million was Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid”, an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel about a young woman who is hired by a wealthy couple with dark secrets.
In fifth place was “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple”, the fourth installment in the zombie horror series, at US$3.6 million.
Rounding out the top 10 are:
“Marty Supreme” (US$3.5 million)
“Return to Silent Hill” (US$3.3 million)
“Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (US$2 million in re-release)
“Hamnet” (US$2 million)
“Primate” (US$1.6 million)