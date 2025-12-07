‘Zootopia 2’ cranks up the chaos – and the charm

Nick (Jason Bateman) and Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) unravel a nefarious coverup in ‘Zootopia 2’. (Walt Disney Animation Studios pic)

They say fairy tales, children’s fables, and cartoons serve as modern-day parables – offering a unique window into the world.

Complex issues like racism, corruption, xenophobia, and deceit take on more palatable, even colourful forms in animated films, making them digestible and child-friendly.

In other words, animated films help viewers explore big topics without getting their fur in a twist.

Disney’s 2016 buddy-cop hit “Zootopia” did exactly that. By pairing a bunny with a fox to expose a corrupt system, the film used the natural order of the animal world to reflect real societal flaws.

At the same time, it reminded viewers of the beauty of friendship, the power of justice, and the importance of trusting one’s instincts – all through the lens of talking animals.

Almost a decade later, “Zootopia 2” arrives and largely lives up to the legacy.

The sequel expands the world, introduces a new class of animals, and throws Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) into a fresh, high-stakes mystery.

True to form, it sweeps you into a detective-style adventure filled with red herrings, twists, and double betrayals that genuinely catch viewers off guard.

Ke Huy Quan brings an endearing charm to Gary De’Snake. (Walt Disney Animation Studios pic)

The story picks up just one week after Judy and Nick officially become partners at the Zootopia Police Department.

Their dynamic is immediately tested when a mysterious reptile, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), arrives in the city and triggers widespread disruption.

What begins as a routine case quickly spirals into an undercover mission that pushes the duo into hidden corners of Zootopia and forces them to confront their conflicting work styles.

Their journey takes a darker turn when they uncover a troubling cover-up about the city’s true origins.

Visually, “Zootopia 2” is a delight. The animation is richer, more vibrant, and full of imaginative detail – as if the team spent the last decade sharpening their craft. The landscapes are beautiful, and the new species are rendered with impressive personality and charm.

The sequel also benefits from compelling new characters. Ke Huy Quan brings both mystery and warmth to Gary, grounding the central conflict.

Meanwhile, Fortune Feimster shines as Nibbles Maplestick, an excitable beaver and conspiracy-theory YouTuber whose chaotic humour adds welcome levity.

There is more to the wealthy Lynxley family than meets the eyes. (Walt Disney Animation Studios pic)

Still, the heart of the film lies in Judy and Nick’s evolving partnership. The sequel places them at the very start of their official collaboration, creating fresh tension and emotional weight.

Their clashes aren’t just comedic – they drive the story. One particular scene, where their differing values lead to a painful rift, stands out as one of the film’s most affecting moments.

“Zootopia 2” also tackles a lingering question from the first film: what about the other animal groups?

By introducing reptiles, it explores prejudice in a mammal-dominated world and revisits themes of bias, integration, and uneasy coexistence.

Yet 10 years later, these themes feel familiar, and the film occasionally tries to juggle too many social issues at once. A more focused thematic approach could have strengthened its impact.

Even so, “Zootopia 2” remains a fun, heartfelt ride about an unlikely duo learning to trust each other – and themselves – no matter what the world says. And in the end, that’s what matters most.

As of press time, ‘Zootopia 2’ is screening in cinemas nationwide.