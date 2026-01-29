This vintage store sells memories, not just toys

James Loh, the proud founder of Emporium Vintage Toy Stores, says ‘many people have special memories of the toys they grew up with’. (Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : If you’re ever feeling nostalgic, step into Emporium Vintage Toy Stores and linger awhile – it may feel like travelling back to your childhood.

From vintage model cars and old Atari consoles to figurines from classic shows such as “The Munsters”, “James Bond”, “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”, “E.T.”, “Spawn”, “Astro Boy” and “Conan the Barbarian”, the shop is a treasure trove of memories, and a haven for anyone hoping to reconnect with their inner child.

“Many people have special memories of the toys they grew up with. Sometimes they couldn’t afford them when they were young, but now they can as adults,” founder James Loh told FMT Lifestyle.

“It’s nice to see customers come in and rediscover their favourite toys. Many enjoy sharing them with their children, saying things like, ‘These are the toys daddy used to play with.’ I think that’s very sweet.”

Opened about three months ago, the store mainly carries toys from the 1960s to the 2000s – which may feel recent, but was more than 20 years ago.

Some of the vintage toys Loh sells date back to the 1960s and early 2000s. (Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

Tracking down a specific item is part of the thrill of collecting, and Loh sources much of his stock from Japan, Thailand, US, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

A lifelong toy enthusiast, one of Loh’s earliest memories is receiving a Darth Vader figure from Sungai Wang Plaza as a child. From that moment on, he was hooked.

Unlike most children who play roughly with their toys, Loh treated his with exceptional care and affection. Decades later, some of those very pieces still sit proudly in his home.

Jovial and chatty, Loh has been selling vintage toys for decades, first on eBay and Carousell before opening his physical store in GMBB. He also runs two other toy shops in Thailand.

“My friends told me during the pandemic that it was pointless to let my toys sit in storage – I should share them with the world,” Loh said with a laugh.

He believes that no matter what vintage toy you are searching for, there’s a good chance you’ll find it in his shop.

Model cars from ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’, the popular 1960s spy series. (Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

Most of the toys here come from well-known American brands and entertainment franchises, though there is also a smattering of Japanese collectibles. Loh is a self-confessed fan of the Super Robot genre.

Highlights include vintage model cars from classic brands such as Corgi, Matchbox, TOMY and Dinky, as well as an entire section devoted to action figures from the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

There are even toys from franchises you might never expect – who knew “The Princess Bride” and “Edward Scissorhands” had their own action figures?

Today, Loh no longer plays with his toys; he collects them. Over time, many of these vintage playthings have risen sharply in value, becoming prized collectors’ items. Toys that once sold for RM12 to RM20 can now fetch hundreds, or even thousands, of ringgit.

The Malaysian vintage toy scene is thriving, Loh said, and he enjoys meeting fellow collectors who walk through his doors. Local tastes are diverse, with “Star Wars”, “Marvel” and “Transformers” among the most sought-after.

For some customers, however, the sentimental value of these collectibles far outweighs their monetary worth.

Loh (left) and shop partner Chee How outside their store in GMBB. (Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

Loh recalled an encounter with a customer who had spent years searching for a particular “Spider-Man” figurine. It had been a treasured gift from his father, given shortly before he passed away. Over time, the figurine was lost, likely during a house move.

“He came into our shop asking if we could help him find it. Price was no object. I showed him our ‘Spider-Man’ toys – and sure enough, there it was,” Loh said.

“The customer was overwhelmed. I could see tears streaming down his face. That’s why I always say, we don’t just sell toys here. We’re selling memories.”

Follow Emporium Vintage Toy Stores on Facebook and Instagram.

Emporium Vintage Toy Stores

GMBB, 2, Jalan Robertson

Bukit Bintang

50150 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 11am–8pm daily.