Popular Christmas toys from the 1910s onwards

Teddy bears warmed children’s hearts in the early 20th century – and their appeal remains timeless. (Envato Elements pic)

Christmas mornings have long been defined by the toys waiting under the tree. From dolls to digital devices, each decade’s favourites reflect the dreams, technologies and pop culture of the time.

FMT Lifestyle takes a nostalgic journey through the most popular Christmas toys from the 1910s to today.

1910s: Teddy bears

The teddy bear became a beloved toy in the early 20th century, and its name was inspired by US president Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt.

Soft, comforting and timeless, teddy bears quickly became a Christmas gift staple, offering kids companionship during a decade shaped by World War I and global uncertainty.

1920s: Yoyos

Simple yet endlessly entertaining, the yoyos rose to popularity in the roaring 20s. For many children, a yoyo meant hours of learning tricks, perfecting dexterity and showing off skills.

Fun fact: yoyos were known by various names over the years, including “bandalore” and “incroyable” in France and “whirligig” in the US.

Affordable and fun, yoyos were popular Christmas gifts in the 1920s. (Envato Elements pic)

1930s: Shirley Temple dolls

During the Great Depression, Shirley Temple came to symbolise hope and joy. By six, she had already appeared in 20 films, winning hearts with her singing and dancing.

Dolls made in her likeness were among the most treasured Christmas gifts of the 1930s, offering children a small piece of Hollywood magic during difficult times.

1940s: Slinky

In the 1940s, a simple coil of metal turned into an unlikely childhood sensation after engineer Richard James knocked over a set of springs and watched them move forward instead of collapsing. It led to the invention of Slinky.

Light and affordable, it became the perfect Christmas toy during the war years, and was later named one of Time Magazine’s “All-Time 100 Greatest Toys”.

1950s: Barbie

When Barbie debuted in 1959, she revolutionised the toy world. Unlike baby dolls, Barbie encouraged imaginative play around careers and adulthood.

She quickly became a must-have Christmas gift, reflecting the optimism and consumer boom of the post-war era.

Over the decades, Barbie has been continually reinvented, allowing her to remain relevant to this day.

Shirley Temple dolls brought joy to Christmas mornings during the Great Depression. (Pinterest pic)

1960s: GI Joe

The 1960s saw the introduction of action figures, and GI Joe led the way. Marketed as a “movable fighting man”, he appealed to kids fascinated by adventure and heroism.

The toy allowed boys to dive into imaginative battles and heroic adventures, making him a popular gift for Christmas.

1970s: Star Wars action figures

Few toys have had the cultural impact of Star Wars action figures. Released after the 1977 film, fans rushed to get these toys, especially as Christmas gifts.

They turned bedrooms into galaxies far, far away and fuelled endless battles between heroes and villains.

1980s: Cabbage Patch Kids

The 1980s saw Christmas shopping frenzy reach new heights as Cabbage Patch Kids sparked massive demand.

Shoppers queued – and even fought – over the dolls, each of which came with a unique name and “birth certificate”.

Fun fact: it’s believed that the dolls’ name was inspired by the old tale of babies sprouting in cabbage patches.

The Slinky was loved for its simple, gravity-defying fun. (Envato Elements pic)

1990s: Tickle Me Elmo

In the 1990s, Tickle Me Emo, a children’s plush toy from Tyco Preschool, took Christmas by storm. Its infectious laugh and interactive design caused nationwide shortages during the festive season.

Launched in July 1996, the toy was expected to sell just 400,000 units that year – but sales surged to about one million by year end.

2000s: Wii

The Wii by Nintendo changed family gaming. With motion controls and games for all ages, it became a Christmas centrepiece in living rooms worldwide.

Unlike earlier consoles, it encouraged everyone – from kids to grandparents – to play together and create fun family memories.

2010s: iPad

By the 2010s, technology dominated Christmas wish lists. The iPad blurred the line between toy and tool, offering games, learning apps and entertainment in one sleek device.

It is believed that over 300,000 iPads were sold at its launch – and about a month later, sales had climbed to one million units.

Tickle Me Elmo (in red), pictured alongside Tickle Me Cookie Monster, remains a toy that easily brings a smile. (Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom Facebook page)

2020s: ?

So, what will this decade’s must-have Christmas gift be?