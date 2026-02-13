Gifts that’ll make your Valentine fall harder

Racking your brains for an impressive Valentine’s Day gift? You’ll love the local brands here that are going all out to impress. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : February rolls around and suddenly romance is everywhere – florists are busy, chocolates are in abundance, and everyone’s rushing to panic-buy a gift for the love of their lives.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, whether you’re planning something romantic or celebrating it with your bestie, it’s the perfect time to support local brands.

Here are eight local vendors worth checking out this Valentine’s Day.

Pikadee.Bake.Studio’s bouquets, composed entirely of cupcakes, are sure to impress. (Pikadee Bake Studio pic)

1. Cupcake bouquets

There’s nothing wrong with a classic bouquet of beautiful flowers. But if your Valentine has a serious sweet tooth, you should definitely check out Pikadee.bake.studio’s “bouqcakes”.

Each arrangement features a dozen (or more) cupcakes, delicately frosted to resemble flower petals and wrapped neatly in bouquet paper with a bow.

From afar, it looks just like any traditional floral bouquet, making the reveal a playful surprise that’s almost guaranteed to put a smile on her face.

Don’t be afraid to be cheesy and wear matching custom couple T-shirts this Valentine’s. (Teetaq pic)

2. Custom couple T-shirts

Matching outfits don’t have to feel cheesy, especially when they’re personalised.

‘Teetaq’’s made-to-order “Custom Couple Tees” come as a pair of 100% cotton shirts, carrying a design based on a photo or drawing you submit. And they also do hats!

Whether it’s a snapshot from your first date, a picture of your pet, or an inside joke, these tees turn meaningful moments into something you can literally wear together.

3. A romantic book

If saying “I love you” feels awkward, let literature do the talking. Here are three books by Malaysian authors that make meaningful gifts:

• “Boenga Roos dari Tjikembang” by Kwee Tek Hoay. This is a 1927 classic written in vernacular Malay against a plantation backdrop.

• “Love and Loss” by Malachi Edwin Vethamani (edited by Wong Phui Nam). This is a collection of 65 poems exploring love in all its forms including passion, longing, heartbreak, and healing.

• “Bite Me, Royce Taslim” by Lauren Ho is a fun young-adult rom-com featuring rival characters Agnes Chan and Royce Taslim.

Capture your special moments together with a film camera. (Envato Elements pic)

4. Film camera for memories

Phone cameras are great, but there’s something undeniably special about film – the grain, the suspense, and the feeling that each shot really counts.

If your partner loves anything a little retro, a film camera is a sweet way to capture your moments together.

You can browse and pre-order various models through “and moments” on Instagram, or pop by their studio in Kuala Lumpur. While you’re there, make it a date and snap a few pictures at their photobooth.

5. Natural lip balms and skincare

Founded in 2020 in Shah Alam by influencer Ivor Lim Xian Z and Chew Hoi Meng, ‘HYGR’ is a Malaysian brand built around natural, sustainable personal care.

They’re especially known for their tinted lip balms and natural deodorant, but they also offer lip scrubs, sunscreen, face and hair oils.

The packaging is mostly paper or bamboo-based, so if your Valentine loves beauty with a conscience, this is a thoughtful pick.

Get these adorable plushies from ‘Chubbies’ for your foodie partner. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

6. Food plushies

If your partner is soft-hearted and food-obsessed, Chubbies is ridiculously adorable.

Launched in 2024, this local plushie brand transforms local dishes to huggable characters, including Ravi the roti telur, Cody the ice kacang and Cara the curry puff.

For Valentine’s Day, Chubbies is also offering a special bundle featuring two plushies (one for you and one for your partner) along with a personalised card to make it extra sweet.

Mohd Jaidin Mustaffa, makes all kinds of custom miniature cars. (Mohd Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)

7. Miniature cars

Unless you’re feeling wildly generous, you probably don’t need to buy your significant other an actual car for Valentine’s Day. Luckily, there’s a far cooler and much more affordable alternative.

Local artist Mohd Jaidin specialises in highly detailed custom miniature cars, crafting tiny replicas of everything from BMWs to Proton Sagas. He can even recreate your partner’s real car in tiny form, down to the smallest details.

It’s a gift that your car-obsessed Valentine will proudly display all year round.

Personalised wine labels and name‑engraved glasses, are a gift worth keeping. (Le Wine Facebook pic)

8. Personalised wine

For a classy, grown-up Valentine’s gift, ‘Le Wine’ offers customised wine bottles with personalised labels, names, messages, or even printed photos.

You can choose from red, white, or rosé, and pair it with engraved or printed wine glasses.

Some gift sets even come in wooden boxes with a hand towel and coaster, making it feel like a proper keepsake.

Drink the wine, but keep the bottle and glasses forever.