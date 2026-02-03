Memories return as Sultan Abdul Samad building reopens

Conservation work under the Khazanah Heritage Fund preserved the original stonework and structure, with thorough cleaning and repainting restoring the building’s elegance. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The reopening of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building (BSAS) on Monday not only restored one of the nation’s most iconic heritage landmarks, but also rekindled cherished memories for a former employee who once worked within its historic walls more than four decades ago.

For M. Saraswathy, 64, every corner of the building tells a story of her early working life as a court interpreter in the 1980s — memories she still recounts with pride.

“I worked as a court interpreter with Tan Sri V.C. George, a former Court of Appeal judge, for about 10 years. The moment I stepped inside again, I was overwhelmed. I could remember exactly where I stood and where I worked.

“I came to revisit my old workplace. The courtroom on the ground floor is now a gallery, but that was where I once earned my living,” she told Bernama when met at the building.

Among the moments she treasures most was meeting Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, who once visited the building for court matters.

“I met him in the corridor downstairs. It felt surreal. I had only read about him in history books, and suddenly he was right there in front of me,” she recalled.

Saraswathy also praised the restoration works, saying the building’s original character had been carefully preserved.

“The original stones and structure are still intact. They only cleaned and repainted it, and that makes me very happy,” she said, expressing hope the landmark will continue to be preserved as a national treasure and serve as a historical and tourism attraction for future generations.

Completed in 1897, the Sultan Abdul Samad Building initially housed the British colonial administration. Later the building housed the various courts of the Malaysian judiciary and other government departments.

The building’s reopening has also drawn younger visitors eager to discover what lies beyond its familiar façade.

Nur Balqis Batrisyia Muhamad Hanipiah, 18, said this was her first time stepping inside despite living in Kuala Lumpur.

“Previously, I only passed by and didn’t know what was inside. But after seeing videos on TikTok, I found out there are galleries, cafés and many interesting spots for photos,” she said.

She described the architecture as visually striking and appealing, especially for photography enthusiasts and those interested in design.

Tour guide William Wong, 41, also visited out of his interest in history, saying this was his first time entering the building despite often photographing it from outside.

“I came because it’s a historic building, and the City Gallery helps visitors better understand Kuala Lumpur’s past,” he said.

He added that the reopening offers a valuable opportunity for locals, especially younger generations, as well as foreign tourists to appreciate the capital city’s transformation from the colonial era to the present.

Last Saturday, Malaysia’s King His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim officiated the completion of Phase One restoration works at BSAS after 11 months of conservation carried out under the Khazanah Heritage Fund programme, an initiative by Warisan Kuala Lumpur (Warisan KL).