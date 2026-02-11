Gerbang Nusajaya Interchange a boost to Leisure Farm’s accessibility

The Gerbang Nusajaya Interchange enhances cross-border connectivity and JS-SEZ access. (Leisure Farm pic)

ISKANDAR PUTERI : Among Leisure Farm’s prime advantages is its strategic location. As one of Iskandar Malaysia’s most prestigious gated developments, Leisure Farm sits right at the very heart of Iskandar Puteri, Johor, with ready links to key hubs and amenities.

With the Gerbang Nusajaya Interchange now open, cross-border connectivity – including links to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), a key cross-border economic growth initiative – is significantly enhanced.

Direct connectivity

The Gerbang Nusajaya Interchange, launched mid-December last year, boosts connectivity, especially for Leisure Farm, due to the development’s proximity to Iskandar Puteri’s western gateway, while offering direct access to the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link – now a mere five-minute drive away.

It makes daily commutes, weekend trips or quick hop-overs to Singapore – as well as other key destinations – even easier for those who live and work at Leisure Farm.

In addition, an estimated 15-minute commute to the Tuas Checkpoint further strengthens Leisure Farm’s appeal to cross-border professionals and Singapore-based homeowners.

Smoother journeys

The elevated interchange also facilitates smoother, more efficient traffic flow, especially with its trumpet design supported by upgraded road networks and access routes with clear entry and exit points, reducing congestion.

This makes travel not only convenient, but quicker, safer, more reliable and less stressful – added benefits that raise the quality of life for Leisure Farm’s residents.

Investment for growth

With an infrastructure investment of RM166.4 million, the Gerbang Nusajaya Interchange was jointly developed by Leisure Farm Corporation Sdn Bhd and UEM Sunrise’s subsidiary Nusajaya Rise Sdn Bhd.

This reflects a strong public-private commitment to the area, reinforcing long-term confidence in Iskandar Puteri and its surrounding residential communities.

Representatives from the state government and development partners at the opening ceremony of the Gerbang Nusajaya Interchange. (Leisure Farm pic)

Positioned as a vital part of the Iskandar Malaysia economic corridor, Iskandar Puteri is a fast-developing area.

Due to its close proximity to Singapore, and driven by government initiatives, the area is experiencing significant growth in technology, population, and investment; rapidly transforming into a smart, sustainable metropolis attracting high-value industries and multinational brands while fostering innovation.

As Iskandar Puteri continues to expand under Flagship B of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), Leisure Farm will also benefit from nearby employment nodes such as Nusajaya Tech Park and Southern Industrial and Logistics Clusters (SILC), positioning it as an established residential enclave supported by next-phase infrastructure.

Leisure Farm’s immediate “neighbours” already include Legoland Malaysia, Pinewood Studios, Marlborough College, EduCity, and Puteri Harbour.

Its accessibility to Metropolitan Singapore, Changi Airport, Johor Bahru CBD and Senai International Airport is now further enhanced with the opening of the new interchange.

Leisure Farm’s strategic location at the heart of Malaysia’s fastest-developing economic growth corridor. (Leisure Farm pic)

Increased liveability

With its proximity to major infrastructure projects and significantly improved connectivity, demand for real estate in the region is expected to rise, further supporting the long-term value of developments such as Leisure Farm.

Enhanced cross-border access will not only strengthen investment appeal, but also elevate liveability by reducing travel times and improving daily convenience, allowing residents to fully enjoy the quality of life offered within this award-winning, nature-centric township.

This improved accessibility makes Leisure Farm a more convenient and desirable choice for those working in Singapore or in Iskandar Malaysia. Shorter travel times will raise the quality of life, giving residents of Leisure Farm more opportunities to truly enjoy the benefits of living in an award-winning township renowned for its serene, natural environment.

Reinforcing the advantage of Leisure Farm being well-positioned within the Iskandar Malaysia growth corridor, the new levels of convenience now provided by the interchange reaffirm Leisure Farm’s positioning as a low-density, lifestyle-oriented community – a place where tranquil living and exceptional regional and cross-border connectivity go hand in hand.

As a critical enabler of improved regional and cross-border connectivity, the Gerbang Nusajaya Interchange further integrates Leisure Farm into the economic and social fabric of the region, reinforcing its long-term appeal as a prime residential and investment destination.