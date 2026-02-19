Shelter with over 240 rescues in desperate need of help

Jenny feeding some of the 200 rescued dogs living at the animal shelter. (Jeanna Goh pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : For more than a decade, a woman known simply as Jenny has opened her heart and her home to animals no one else wanted.

Today, the Kedah shelter she built from scratch houses over 200 dogs and 40 cats – many of them injured, abandoned, abused or left to fend for themselves on the streets. But the sanctuary that once symbolised hope is now itself in distress.

With mounting repair costs, rising food bills and overwhelming medical expenses, Jenny is urgently appealing for public support to keep the animals safe, fed and sheltered.

Local welfare centre Pusat Kebajikan VCare Kuala Muda is currently assisting her through a community aid case. Its social worker Jeanna Goh describes Jenny as a devoted rescuer who has spent 10 years dedicating her life and personal savings to animal welfare.

The shelter, home to rescued dogs and cats, is dilapidated and urgently needs funds for repairs. (Jeanna Goh pic)

“She has given everything she has,” Goh told FMT Lifestyle. “Many of the animals here would not be alive today if she had not stepped in.”

Over the years, Jenny personally funded food, medical treatment and vaccinations. When strays were found by the roadside – weak, bleeding or frightened – she took them in without hesitation. Some required lengthy treatment. Others simply needed time, patience and love.

Eventually, however, the costs began to outweigh her savings.

What started as an act of compassion has grown into a heavy financial burden. Today, food shortages are a constant worry. Vaccinations, medical treatment and utilities add to the strain.

Spaying and neutering, crucial to preventing more unwanted litters, remain incomplete due to lack of funds. For now, males and females are kept apart – a temporary solution at best.

Jenny is a devoted rescuer and has spent 10 years dedicating her life and savings to animal welfare. (Jeanna Goh pic)

The shelter itself is also deteriorating.

Built years ago with limited funds, its roof is now riddled with holes. Rainwater seeps through. Wooden beams have weakened. The structure poses safety risks not only to the animals, but to Jenny and the small group of volunteers who help her.

Jenny hopes to one day relocate and rebuild at a safer site. But for now, survival is the priority – repairing the roof, ensuring the animals have enough to eat, and keeping medical care ongoing.

Her journey into rescue work took on even deeper meaning after she was diagnosed with cancer several years ago. Despite being told her condition was serious, she found comfort and strength in caring for her animals.

“Jenny believes her recovery was a blessing,” Goh said. “She feels she was given more time so she could continue helping them.”

Many of the dogs and cats at the shelter are no longer able to survive on their own. Some are elderly. Some are permanently injured. Others are simply too traumatised to return to the streets.

“She cannot bear to abandon them,” Goh said. “If they are released, they will face hunger, abuse or worse.”

Helping support the shelter will mean vulnerable cats and dogs can have a second chance at life. (Jeanna Goh pic)

At present, the shelter depends heavily on Jenny’s friends and a handful of volunteers. But goodwill alone cannot cover veterinary bills or buy food in bulk.

The public can help by contributing supplies such as cat and dog food, rice and minced meat. Most urgently, however, financial donations are needed to fund medical treatment, vaccinations, spaying and neutering, utilities and critical repairs to the shelter’s structure.

Without immediate support, the future of more than 240 rescued animals hangs in the balance.

“Supporting Jenny is not just about saving animals,” Goh said. “It is about protecting the vulnerable and making rescue work safer and more sustainable for everyone.”

Donations can be made to:

Bank: Bank Simpanan Nasional

Account number: 0219 0411 0012 2711

(Persatuan Kebajikan VCare Kuala Muda)

Reference: Jenny Shelter

For more information, contact Jeanna at 016-337 2749.