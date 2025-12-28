These teen jazz musicians are playing for something bigger

(Seated) Elijah Chew (left), Loh Jern Huang. (Standing, L-R) Simon Qi Xin, Gisselle Caceres, Scott Chang, and Abeer Kumar make up The Jazz Collective. (The Jazz Collective pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Who knew a little cheekiness could lead to something special? Abeer Kumar and Loh Jern Huang certainly didn’t, back when they sneaked into an empty school music room during lunch with friends, to play some jazz.

“We were all musicians in our school’s orchestra and the wind band. But we never really had a space where we controlled what we played,” Abeer shared with FMT Lifestyle.

“This was our way of rebellion, just like jazz’s origins,” Loh quickly added. “We were very careful about sneaking in but every time we heard people walking outside the room, we would quickly turn off the lights!”

They were just 12 then. Today, at 15, Abeer and Loh – together with four other schoolmates from the British International School of Kuala Lumpur – are part of The Jazz Collective, a student-led jazz ensemble challenging the idea that jazz is only for older folks.

The teens recently used their jazz talents to raise funds for the building of My Starfish’s paediatric palliative care centre. (The Jazz Collective pic)

“I really like jazz because of how free it is. With jazz, you can do whatever you like within the melody. And I just loved the fact that I could make the song my own, there’s this freedom within the genre,” explained Abeer.

The band comprises Abeer (drums), Loh (keys), Elijah Chew (bass guitar), Gisselle Caceres (trumpet), Simon Qi Xin (clarinet) and Scott Chang (saxophone).

And while The Jazz Collective may only be three years old, its members have already had a taste of fame – performing with the Jazz Orchestra of Kuala Lumpur recently, and at B.A.T.S restaurant in Kota Damansara, where curious members of the public stopped to take photos and ask about them.

But these shows were about more than music. Across two sold-out nights at B.A.T.S on Dec 7 and 28, The Jazz Collective raised RM15,000 for My Starfish Berhad, which is building Malaysia’s first paediatric palliative care centre linked to the University Malaya Medical Centre. The centre aims to provide family-centred care for children with life-limiting illnesses.

The musicians of The Jazz Collective began with sneaky lunchtime jam sessions in empty music rooms at school. (The Jazz Collective pic)

“When we heard about My Starfish, it really touched us. We wanted to use music for something bigger than just us,” said Caceres, 16.

The musicians’ fundraising efforts go beyond ticket sales. Through auctions and even merchandise sales at school events, the students have turned their musical passion into tangible impact.

“Seeing so many people donate and support the cause is very motivating because it helps us to keep going. It’s really satisfying knowing you can do what you love and create change in our society using that,” said Loh.

Caceres added that My Starfish is now part of BSKL’s roster of NGOs that will receive continuous support.

“In the future, even after we leave school, every donation that BSKL gets would also be distributed to My Starfish. This is going to be continuing for a long time and we are happy we played a part in it,” Caceres said.

And to think it all began with a bit of sneaking around. Their lunchtime jam sessions went unnoticed for a while, until one of them finally asked for permission to use the music room.

Once a teacher spotted their potential, they were encouraged to perform publicly and sharpen their skills.

Members of The Jazz Collective rehearse twice a week while juggling schoolwork and exams. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

Today, the teens meet twice a week to jam and practice, while juggling school, exams and other commitments. As for what comes next, the answers stretch beyond trophies or applause. “We are working on some original compositions. So … look out for us,” revealed Loh.

On top of that, many students from BSKL and other schools have approached The Jazz Collective for training and mentorship. There’s even a waiting list!

“I feel so honoured to have so many people look up to us and support us and want to play with us. It’s a huge milestone,” said Abeer.

In the end, The Jazz Collective’s story isn’t just about jazz. It’s about what happens when young people realise that their talent – however small it may seem – can become a lifeline for someone else.

And sometimes, the most powerful thing music can do is remind everyone to care.

