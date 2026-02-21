What’s new in KLIA Terminal 2

The new Terminal 2 design promises smoother processes and a calming outlook that enhances the passenger experience. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Airports are often synonymous with rushing crowds, long queues and the anxiety of finding the right gate on time. But at KLIA Terminal 2, that familiar stress is slowly being replaced with calm, comfort and care.

In line with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), Terminal 2 underwent a thoughtful transformation – one that prioritises people as much as processes.

From refurbished spaces to new amenities, the aim is simple: to make travel smoother and more inclusive.

According to KLIA Terminal 2 general manager Shahrunnizam Abd Jamil, the focus has been on reviewing every step of the passenger journey, from arrival to departure.

“As we know, throughout the years, passengers have been increasing, especially during peak and festive seasons.

“By reducing all these processes, we hope to increase passengers’ convenience and cater to the required capacity, so that the flow will be seamless, and passengers will have a very good experience,” he said.

The Calm Room features cosy blankets, interactive wall panels, sound-absorbing elements and soft toys to help passengers with disabilities calm and self-regulate. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Designing with families and inclusivity in mind

With school holidays and festive travel around the corner, families remain one of the airport’s biggest user groups. Malaysia Airports has responded by making inclusivity a central part of its upgrades.

One standout addition is the new Calm Room, introduced under the Butterfly Effect initiative.

Designed as a quiet, sensory-friendly retreat, the space offers soothing lighting, tactile features and soft furnishings to help passengers with physical and mental disabilities manage stress and sensory overload.

Mobility support has also been expanded, with 50 wheelchairs now available free of charge at key locations. Additional buggy services in domestic areas make navigating the terminal easier for senior citizens and those who need extra assistance.

Families travelling with young children can also look forward to 150 complimentary strollers, made available since September 2025.

The new open lounge features warm tones and easy access to food, ensuring comfort during long waits. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Comfort takes centre stage

Comfort is no longer an afterthought at Terminal 2. At International Gate L, enclosed gate rooms have given way to a new open lounge concept. Widened corridors, generous seating and warm tones – accented with subtle songket motifs – create a space that feels both modern and unmistakably Malaysian.

Easy access to food ensures passengers remain comfortable during long waits, while for Muslim travellers, 24 of the 40 suraus have been refurbished with improved lighting and new carpeting for a more serene prayer experience. Ten passenger washrooms have also been upgraded with additional cubicles and better amenities.

Transit passengers facing longer layovers can unwind at the refreshed movie lounge, offering a simple but welcome escape. As Shahrunnizam noted: “Even one minute can feel long when you’re waiting.”

Meanwhile, the P and Q holding lounges have been updated with padded carpeting and expanded food, beverage and retail options, bringing the total number of stores in the terminal to 23 by the end of 2025.

Smoother journeys, smarter systems

Behind the scenes, efficiency remains a top priority. To reduce congestion, 7,500 new baggage trolleys have replaced older units. Custom-designed for the terminal’s sloped areas, they offer improved safety and ease of use.

Self-service has also been enhanced with Open Belt Bag-Drop kiosks and upgraded Self-Service Bag Drop systems, allowing passengers to check in and drop off luggage in minutes. Clearer, eye-level signage at check-in counters further improves wayfinding in high-traffic areas.

The addition of paramedics on e-scooters provides a rapid first response in emergencies ahead of full medical support. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Emergency medical services 24/7

Safety has received a boost too, with the introduction of paramedics on e-scooters. Equipped with oxygen tanks and AEDs, these rapid responders are stationed at key points to provide immediate assistance during medical emergencies.

A sense of place

Beyond functionality, Terminal 2 is also embracing its role as a cultural gateway. Architectural details inspired by Malaysian heritage, along with a kebaya exhibition by Kraftangan Malaysia, offer travellers a glimpse of local craftsmanship and identity.

These efforts, Shahrunnizam said, are part of a broader collaboration with Tourism Malaysia and the tourism ministry as the country continues its effort throughout the year for VM2026.

Canadian traveller Shannon (left) enjoys the range of food options available in the lounge areas. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Travellers take notice

Early reactions suggest the changes are resonating. Japanese traveller Ishida, en route to Hanoi, described the lounge as comfortable and welcoming.

Canadian traveller Jared McGeough praised the bright, spacious feel, while his wife Shannon appreciated the soft seating and food options – small comforts that make long waits far more bearable.

She also noted how the subtle songket patterns felt “evocative of place”, grounding the experience in Malaysian culture.

With its renewed focus on comfort, inclusivity and efficiency, KLIA Terminal 2 is redefining what it means to travel well – offering passengers not just a place to pass through, but a space to pause, breathe and feel cared for.