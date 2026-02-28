Bridging our differences through scouting

In the Scouts Association of Malaysia, members have space to grow and build friendships across backgrounds. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Aisya Humairah Mohd Sharizal was only 14 months old when she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a type of eye cancer. By the age of four, she had lost her sight completely.

But in the Scouts Association of Malaysia, she found a space where her abilities – not her limitations – took centre stage.

Now 15, Aisya became a Scout when she was in Standard 3. Since then, camps and team activities have steadily built her confidence.

“Scouting has given me the chance to explore many new things that I probably wouldn’t have been able to experience elsewhere such as camping as well as activities to earn badges,” Aisya told FMT Lifestyle.

Aisya is currently working towards the prestigious King’s Scout Award – the highest honour in Malaysian scouting, presented to those who demonstrate mastery of scouting skills and leadership, among others. If she succeeds, she will become the first fully blind Scout in Malaysia to receive the award.

The journey, however, has not been easy. “If I ask how to tie a knot, someone may say, ‘the green rope goes here and the yellow rope goes there.’ But I can’t see colours and I can’t tell the difference,” she said.

Still, she remained resilient, something becoming a Scout taught her. “Scouting has taught me to be more positive, independent and strong,” she added.

Aisya’s journey reflects the association’s mission to ensure that individuals with special needs are not left behind.

(L-R) Ahmad Hafzan Hassan, Aisya Humairah Mohd Sharizal, Tang Hui Le and Nisshan Rao Babu of the Scouts Association of Malaysia. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Ahmad Hafzan Hassan, the association’s national commissioner for institutions development, said a dedicated department for Scouts with special needs was established about a decade ago. They welcome individuals with hearing, visual and physical disabilities, among others.

The activities, Ahmad added, are the same as those in the mainstream programme: marching drills, knot-tying lessons, cooking and more.

The goal goes beyond technical skills – it is also about nurturing confidence and independence. “We take them away from their parents and the comfort of home to help them adapt to situations they are not used to. Through this, we hope they will learn to be independent,” shared Ahmad, 40.

At its heart, scouting aims to shape responsible citizens, with a strong emphasis on helping others. Ahmad said that even Scouts with disabilities are encouraged to recognise their ability to give back.

Still, inclusion in Scouts extends beyond ability – scouting also bridges race and religion, bringing people from all walks of life under one shared identity.

Scouts participate in a ‘Safe from Harm’ activity designed to ensure young members feel protected at all times. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

“Scouting is an agent of racial unity because we wear the same uniform, recite the same pledge and uphold the same laws,” said Ahmad.

That spirit of unity is not just something spoken about – it is felt. For Nisshan Rao Babu, who has been a Scout since 2014, diversity has always been part of the experience.

“In Scouts, we do not look at your race or where you come from. As long as you do your part to achieve things, we will help you and give you the platform to do so,” said Nisshan, 23.

He regards the Scouts as one big family. “You can meet someone from Taiwan you’ve never known before, and even if you don’t speak the same language, your love for Scouting already connects you,” said Nisshan.

In fact, when he first met his best friend at university, it was their shared background as Scouts that drew them close.

A young Scout takes on an indoor climbing challenge, building skills and creating lasting memories. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

It’s a sentiment echoed by Tang Hui Le, 22. For her, Scouts feels like an extended family and among her fondest memories are attending Jamborees – a large gathering of Scouts – in Taiwan and Korea. There, she formed friendships across nationalities.

Back home, the same sense of belonging remains.

“Many of my mentors are Malays. I have Indian, Malay and Chinese friends in Scouts. This is ‘Satu Malaysia’ (One Malaysia) and I am very happy,” Tang said.

Indeed, for Aisya and many others, scouting is more than just an extracurricular activity. It is a space where confidence grows, differences fade and unity is lived, even across borders.

Follow the Scouts Association of Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, X and Threads.