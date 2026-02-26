T’ganu MB’s aide worried by lack of religious sensitivity among youths

GK Balachandran, the non-Muslim affairs officer to the Terengganu menteri besar, said fostering mutual respect from a young age was key to preserving national unity.

PETALING JAYA : An aide to Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has expressed concern over an apparent rise in the lack of sensitivity and reverence towards religion among young Malaysians.

Citing the case of the university student who allegedly stepped on the Quran, GK Balachandran said the incident reflected a need for stronger value-based education, beginning at home.

The non-Muslim affairs officer to Samsuri said fostering mutual respect from a young age was key to preserving national unity, urging parents to play a more active role in inculcating religious sensitivity in their children.

“Parents must play a more active role in guiding their children, instilling respect, empathy and an understanding that every faith deserves dignity, regardless of one’s own beliefs.

“If we nurture a culture of mutual respect from a young age, we safeguard the peace, stability and unity of our nation for generations to come.

“We cannot allow acts of religious provocation and hatred to continue recurring in Malaysia. Religion must always be a force for unity, not division,” he said in a statement.

Balachandran also condemned the student’s act, describing it as extreme, deeply offensive and having no place in Malaysia.

“To love God is to love one another. Respecting the beliefs and sacred symbols of others is fundamental to a mature and civilised nation.”

Police arrested the student from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah suspected of insulting Islam on social media after a photograph allegedly showing his foot on a Quran went viral.

The 21-year-old student has been remanded until Feb 28 to assist in investigations for wounding religious feelings, sedition, and improper use of network facilities.

The student is said to have apologised for his actions.