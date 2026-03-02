Artisans Haven and MRT Corp launch ‘Discover Malaysia’

Jade Lee, Artisans Haven’s chief executive officer and Schrene Goh, MRT Corp Bhd’s chief of commercial (sixth and seventh from left), pictured with fellow collaborators at the launch of ‘Discover Malaysia’ on Feb 26. (Artisans Haven pic)

PETALING JAYA : In the vibrant Merdeka 118 precinct, where heritage landmarks sit alongside a soaring new skyline, a six-month showcase of Malaysian creativity has begun.

Artisans Haven, a not-for-profit organisation, has teamed up with MRT Corp Berhad to launch “Discover Malaysia” at the MRT Merdeka Station.

From March to September, commuters and visitors can look forward to a series of public events centred on culture, learning and community spirit.

“In line with Visit Malaysia 2026, we want to spotlight the vibrant communities within the Merdeka 118 precinct, and draw visitors to explore the area,” Jade Lee, chief executive officer of Artisans Haven, told FMT Lifestyle.

Lee, 68, shared that Artisans Haven operates a 1,700 sq ft outlet at MRT Merdeka Station, featuring an array of local handcrafted products.

Founded in 2020, Artisans Haven provides women artisans, entrepreneurs and communities a sustainable retail platform to market their goods. Since its inception, it has generated over RM3 million in terms of income for the community it supports.

The Artisans Haven outlet at MRT Merdeka Station features an array of local handcrafted products. (Artisans Haven pic)

Lee also expressed her appreciation to the other collaborators of “Discover Malaysia”: Books For A Better World, Dasein Academy of Arts, Mahsa Avenue International College, GME Technical Services, Evoke, Tujuh Dimensi, Justin Oh (trainer), LC Chan (author) and Liau Wai Choo (author and trainer).

So, what’s on the calendar in the coming months?

March : In conjunction with International Women’s Day, Artisans Haven will host a special event to honour over 50 women artisans, including the communities and small businesses it supports.

Those looking to unwind can also participate in a stress-relieving journalling workshop conducted by Evoke.

April: World Book Day brings a week-long line-up of activities. The social enterprise called Books For A Better World will collect and sell pre-loved books at the MRT station to promote reading and learning.

Additionally, GME Technical Services will host parent-children reading programmes while authors LC Chan and Liau Wai Choo will host sessions highlighting themes of protection.

June: Get ready for a lively time as GME Technical Services, together with several colleges, host a traditional sports event in the vicinity.

August: Creativity will take centre stage as students from Dasein Academy of Art unveil a mural and postcards inspired by the Merdeka 118 precinct.

Students from Mahsa Avenue International College will also be there to showcase batik and other fabrics inspired by the same iconic setting.

September: Closing ceremony

Goh and Lee looking at a clay satay miniature by Dawood Journey, available at Artisans Haven. (Artisans Haven pic)

MRT Corp’s chief of commercial, Schrene Goh said: “At MRT Corp, our stations serve as more than just transit points. It’s where communities connect, stories are told and local talent can thrive.”

She added that they were pleased to collaborate with Artisans Haven to bring the “Discover Malaysia” celebration to MRT Merdeka station, right in the heart of this historic and iconic precinct.

“By opening our spaces to women entrepreneurs, artisans and social enterprises, MRT is helping to create meaningful economic opportunities and give commuters a chance to experience the richness of Malaysian craftsmanship along their everyday journeys in line with our purpose of enhancing mobility while enriching communities,” Goh added.

For more information, send a text or WhatsApp message to Artisans Haven at 013-223 0388. For updates on monthly events, follow Artisans Haven on Instagram.