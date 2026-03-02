Amirul’s unique spin on quesillo captivates dessert lovers

Muhammad Amirul Faiz Kamarulzaman’s RizzQuesillo is rich and creamy with a bittersweet caramel finish that customers cannot seem to get enough of. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : With a silky texture reminiscent of caramel custard yet crafted with its own distinctive touch, quesillo, made by a young local entrepreneur is fast winning over dessert lovers after going viral on social media.

Made from kampung eggs, fresh milk, vanilla and sugar, the Latin American dessert has been adapted to suit local tastes. The result is a denser, slightly porous structure that sets Muhammad Amirul Faiz Kamarulzaman’s RizzQuesillo apart.

The 27-year-old credits free-range eggs for the dessert’s signature texture.

“I use only kampung eggs without any added thickeners, so the preparation process takes longer. The baking alone takes about four hours using the water bath technique, while the entire process, including making the caramel, takes about six hours,” he said when met at his stall in Bukit Bintang recently.

That painstaking process pays off. Each bite begins with a sweet, creamy richness before giving way to a distinct bittersweet caramel finish – a flavour profile that has become the brand’s signature.

Amirul’s quesillo, a Latin American dessert he adapted to local tastes, has a distinct bittersweet caramel finish. (Bernama pic)

“Our caramel has a distinct bittersweet profile. First-time customers can try it without caramel or add a little sugar according to their preference,” he said.

RizzQuesillo has also built goodwill by offering free samples, though during Ramadan, these are only given after breaking fast. Amirul spent a year on research and development to perfect his recipe before launching the business.

Although quesillo shares similar ingredients and preparation techniques with caramel custard, he said the dessert stands out for its thicker, creamier consistency.

Priced at RM15 per slice and RM120 per whole tray, demand continues to grow. Production now reaches 30 to 40 trays daily and doubles on weekends.

Amirul’s customers love his quesillo so much, many have taken to social media to praise its creaminess and flavour. (Bernama pic)

“Most feedback has been very positive. Some even buy in larger quantities and share their experience on social media,” he said, recalling a Canadian customer who described it as the “best treat ever” and bought it five times within a month.

To cope with rising demand, Amirul plans to train new staff and gradually expand operations, noting that mastering quesillo requires specialised skills.

Customer Dayang Nurnabila Baharin, 34, said she decided to try RizzQuesillo after her own attempts at making the dessert fell short.

“Sometimes when I make it myself, it doesn’t turn out well. So I prefer to buy it. This is the first time I am buying from this stall. The portion is large, the price is reasonable and the quality looks good too,” said the homemaker.

Another first-time customer, Nor Nabila Sham Abd Rahman, 32, said her love for caramel custard and positive reviews of RizzQuesillo’s unique flavour prompted her to buy some for iftar.