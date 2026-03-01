Man clinging to moving car in viral video arrested

Seri Alam district police chief Sohaimi Ishak said the man was seen climbing onto the bonnet, before holding on to the vehicle driven by the woman.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man following an incident that has been shared widely on social media, showing him clinging to a moving car in Bandar Seri Alam near Johor Bahru.

Seri Alam district police chief Sohaimi Ishak said the 30-year-old suspect was detained at 2am today, adding that he also tested positive for ketamine, Bernama reported.

He said the incident occurred at about 3.30pm yesterday and was believed to have been triggered by a dispute between the suspect and his ex-wife.

“The argument reportedly began outside a supermarket in Bandar Seri Alam when the man was seen climbing onto the bonnet, before holding on to the vehicle driven by the woman.

“Soon after he fell on the road after losing his grip,” he said in a statement.

According to Sohaimi, the woman then drove slowly for about 2km before the car was stopped by a group of individuals believed to be acquaintances of the suspect. The group allegedly smashed the car window, threatened the woman and seized her belongings.

He said the suspect, who has no prior criminal record, has been remanded for seven days starting today to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 and Section 427 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.