Using cold-pressed coconut oil for beauty and health

Coconut oil has been a staple in Indian households for generations. Ask any grandmother about the virtues of coconut oil and they will extol the value of applying it to the hair, nourishing it and leaving it silky soft.

It is also known to prevent breakage and make hair more manageable. And for centuries, coconut oil has been used in Indian kitchens for cooking and making traditional delicacies.

In recent years, cold pressed coconut oil has become a popular addition to the beauty regimen with celebrity endorsements by Priyanka Chopra, Emma Stone, Miranda Kerr and Olivia Culpo.

But before discussing the pluses of cold pressed coconut oil, what exactly is it?

Producing cold pressed coconut oil is a lengthy process. First the flesh of mature coconuts (high in oil content) is ground into flakes.

At a low temperature, the flesh is then pressed to extract the oil, which retains its nutritious qualities.

Cold pressed coconut oil has medium-chain fatty acids in saturated fat form, which is a precious element in the skincare realm.

Based on new studies, the antimicrobial properties of saturated fats in coconut oil have many benefits for hair, skin and overall health.

Use for oil pulling

Oil pulling, or gundusha, is an Ayurvedic technique. A tablespoon of oil is swished around the mouth for 20 minutes.

Practitioners of Ayurvedic medicine have long recommended oil pulling to help reduce bacteria in the mouth and promote healthier gums.

Several studies recommend oil pulling at least three times a week for healthier gums and to reduce plaque-causing bacteria.

Can improve heart health

The natural saturated fats in coconut oil work differently from the ones in butter, cheese and cream.

According to studies, consuming coconut oil increases the level of high-density lipoproteins (HDL – good cholesterol).

The natural saturated fats are also believed to change low-density lipoproteins (LDL – bad cholesterol) into a less harmful form.

Many experts believe that increasing HDL may boost heart health compared with other oils.

An excellent moisturiser

Coconut oil is chock-full of fatty acids, which provide nourishment, lock in hydration and give skin a healthy glow.

Many people would question the wisdom of applying oil to the face because it is often linked to greasy skin and acne, but that’s not the case with coconut oil.

The generous amount of vitamin E it contains helps moisturise the skin and stimulates the production of collagen for more pliable skin that is less prone to fine lines and wrinkles.

It is an excellent addition for those seeking a more natural beauty regimen.

Could aid in weight loss

The medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) in coconut oil may help weight loss by boosting metabolism and increasing satiety.

A study found that replacing long-chain triglycerides (LCTs) with MCTs in the diet can promote weight loss.

It is said that people who use MCT oil in the diet experience a greater weight reduction than those who followed an LCT oil-based diet. It is a fact that consuming high-fat food can lead to a higher level of satiety.

Satiety plays an important role in weight loss as it stops people from eating again until they are really hungry.

Handy dandy exfoliator

Coconut oil can help relieve chapped lips and flaky-looking skin.

Exfoliation is just as important as moisturising and the minerals in coconut oil provide moisture that eliminates dryness and leaves soft and supple skin. It is also good for pigmented elbows and knees.

Mixing equal parts of coconut oil (soothes the skin), sugar (exfoliates) and orange peel (brightens) will help to slough off dead skin cells. Even better, it does not cost a bomb.



