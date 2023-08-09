The Muda president says he would like the party to serve as a proper alternative and opposition force.

GEORGE TOWN: Muda might take on the opposition’s role should Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional form the government in Penang, its president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, said.

The Muar MP said, personally, he would like the party to be the “people’s conscience” and serve as a proper alternative and opposition power.

“Perikatan Nasional will not talk about checks and balances, decentralisation of power and institutional reforms. It will be Muda that does that,” he told reporters after delivering a ceramah at Taman Pantai Jerejak here.

