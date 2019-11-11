Dr M pledges to fix any problems in Malaysian aviation

PUTRAJAYA: The federal government will deal with any shortcomings with Malaysia’s air safety rating following a downgrade by the US aviation authority, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said he had no knowledge of the US decision, reported by the Reuters news agency earlier today, and had yet to be notified.

But he would find out why the downgrade had taken place.

“And if there is anything wrong with our civil aviation authority, we will take measures to correct the situation so that the whole world will respect Malaysian aviation,” he told reporters after chairing a party leadership meeting here.

According to the Reuters report, Malaysia’s air safety rating had been downgraded by the US Federal Aviation Authority to Category 2, restricting the country’s airlines from adding flights to the United States.

A US government official said discussions would be held with Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Authority on helping Malaysia regain its former status.

The new rating means Malaysian carriers cannot start new services and are restricted to current levels of any existing service to the United States, and would be subject to additional inspections at U.S. airports. The only service to the US is currently operated by AirAsiaX.



