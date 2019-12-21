2 Navy officers found infected with H1N1 flu at Lumut base

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) today confirmed that two of its officers based in Lumut, Perak, have been infected with the Influenza A virus (H1N1),

RMN strategic communication headquarters, in a statement, said H1N1 was detected early this month when both officers returned to base after their vacation in Johor.

“So far, the situation is under control and all RMN personnel are carrying out their duties as usual.

“Therefore, members of the public who have dealings at the RMN base in Lumut should not worry,” the statement added.

The top management of RMN is closely monitoring and checking the health of personnel from time to time with the cooperation of the Manjung Health Department and a team from the Lumut Armed Forces Hospital, it said.



