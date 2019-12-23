Warisan, Umno straight fight in Kimanis on the cards

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) have decided not to contest the Kimanis parliamentary by-election to be held on Jan 18.

This could pave the way for a straight fight between Warisan and Sabah Umno, if Parti Bersatu Sabah also decides to stay out of the by-election.

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan confirmed to FMT today the party would not be fielding a candidate, adding that the main reason was the party’s “weak presence” in Kimanis.

The two STAR division offices in Membakut and Bongawan in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency are said to be not active.

Usno Baru information chief Musli Oli also confirmed that the party would stay out of the by-election.

The revived Usno had tried to make a comeback in the 14th general election with plans to contest in 60 state seats and 26 parliamentary seats, including the federal territory of Labuan, but it failed to take off following a scandal involving deposit money for candidates.

FMT understands that PBS may not want to field a candidate since the party does not have strong support from voters in the federal seat.

“We are not doing so due to numerous reasons and one of them is that PBS does not have a strong base there,” a source said.

“However, we have to wait for the party president (Maximus Ongkili) to make an announcement. He might change his mind in the last minute.”

Previously, SAPP president and former Sabah chief minister Yong Teck Lee had also said that his party, which is a member of Gabungan Sabah alongside STAR, is not interested in contesting.

The Kimanis seat fell vacant after the Federal Court decided to uphold the election court’s decision to declare the victory of former foreign minister Anifah Aman null and void.

The election court said it had found discrepancies in the conduct of the election process and widespread non-compliance of the election laws, which had affected the outcome of the polls.

Anifah, who contested the seat on an Umno ticket but later resigned to become an independent, said he would not defend the seat but was considering suing the Election Commission for damages.

There are 29,664 registered voters in Kimanis, with 52% comprising Bumiputera Muslims, 41% non-Muslim Bumiputeras, and about 6% Chinese.



