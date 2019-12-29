2 Malaysian tourists among 28 killed in Egypt road crashes

PETALING JAYA: Two Malaysian women were among six people killed when two buses carrying tourists collided with a truck east of Cairo yesterday, reports from the Egyptian capital said.

The crash occurred on the road to the Ain Sokhna resort on the Red Sea.

AFP quoted a medical source as saying those killed were two Malaysian women, an Indian man and three Egyptians – a bus driver, a tour guide and a security guard.

At least 24 others were injured, some in serious condition, the medical source said.

Ain Sokhna is a popular seaside resort town in the Suez governorate southeast of Cairo. It is also home to several petrochemical, ceramics and steel factories.

The crash took place hours before at least 22 people were killed in a separate accident between a bus transporting textile workers and a car in northern Egypt.

According to the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper, it happened on the road between the cities of Port Said and Damietta.

The victims were workers at a clothing factory. Eight others were injured.

AFP said traffic accidents are common in Egypt where many roads are poorly maintained and regulations laxly enforced.

But efforts by authorities to crack down on traffic violations, including speeding, appear to have borne fruit in recent years, with official figures showing a decline in road deaths.

In 2018, there were 8,480 road accidents compared with 11,098 the previous year, according to the bureau of statistics. Deaths from traffic accidents fell from more than 5,000 in 2016 to 3,747 in 2017 and 3,087 last year.



