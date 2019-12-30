Look at my ministry’s report card, Maszlee tells Ramasamy on education reforms

PETALING JAYA: Education Minister Maszlee Malik has responded to the comments by DAP’s P Ramasamy on a lack of educational reforms, asking him to read his ministry’s report card.

Earlier today, Ramasamy, the Penang deputy chief minister II, said Putrajaya lacked the leadership and dynamism needed to reform public universities in the wake of the uproar over an examination question appearing to praise Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

The exam question, set by Universiti Malaysia Perlis in an Ethnic Relations paper, had referred to Naik as “an icon of the Islamic world”.

In a statement, Ramasamy said the issue was not Naik himself, but rather “the pathetic state of public universities”.

“Education Minister Maszlee Malik failed to take the initiative to reform public universities. These universities are merely exaggerated versions of secondary schools,” Ramasamy said.

Maszlee called on Ramasamy to refer to his ministry’s report card released three weeks ago.

“If he is unsure of where to find it, he can click on the following link,” he told FMT.



