Recycling promise on recognising UEC bad for PH, says Teo

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching says Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not recycle its promise to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) as it is aware the move would affect the government’s credibility.

“I admit that the progress (for UEC recognition) does not meet everyone’s expectations. I want to apologise, but we will not give up,” she was quoted by Sin Chew Daily during a dialogue on the 2020 Budget in Kuala Lumpur last night.

Except in Sarawak, Selangor and Penang where UEC is recognised in some sectors, the certificate is not recognised as an entry qualification to public universities and federal public services.

Recognition for UEC is among the promises in PH’s manifesto.

Teo said the UEC task force formed by her ministry was in its final stages of completing its report, to be submitted to the Cabinet.

“I have just asked the task force’s chairman but he has not yet responded, so I’m not sure if they’ve completed the report and submitted it to the ministry.

“Once they completed the report, I believe the Cabinet will begin discussions. This will bring us closer to recognising UEC,” she added.

She urged the public to give the government more time and hoped Putrajaya could fulfill its promise without further delay.



