21 at Cyberjaya school, 2 siblings in Klang hit by flu

SHAH ALAM: Influenza A cases were detected in Cyberjaya and Klang yesterday, the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) said.

Selangor health director Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the first case involved 20 students and a teacher from Sekolah Kebangsaan Cyberjaya, which all of whom had fever, cough and flu.

The other case, in Klang, involved two siblings, he said in a statement last night.

“The students and teacher received treatment as outpatients and were allowed to return home. However, one schoolboy was admitted to a private hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

“One of the siblings in Klang was hospitalised but is in stable condition. The other received treatment as an outpatient and was allowed to return home.

“Further investigations found out that the infections in the two localities were not related,” he said.

Sha’ari said the situation was under control with no new cases reported.

There have been no schools closed because of Influenza A in Selangor, he said.



