M40 group will be able to register for petrol subsidies from April

SHAH ALAM: The petrol subsidy programme (PSP) for the medium-income (M40) household group will be open for registration in the second quarter of this year.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said both his ministry and the finance ministry were looking into a more suitable mechanism in channelling the subsidies for M40 PSP recipients, either by card or cash.

“The two ministries are discussing the method of distribution now.

“The government is looking for a seamless integration where consumers will not feel any difference when purchasing petrol once the PSP is implemented.

“In conducting the study for B40, KPDNHEP felt that paying cash would be more efficient when compared with other methods.

“The deferment of the PSP (from Jan 1 this year) has enabled both ministries to come to the same decision,” he told reporters when met at the Khalid Samad Cup Unity Football Championship here today.

Saifuddin reiterated that the PSP was being implemented by the government to prevent owners of luxury vehicles and foreigners from receiving the targeted fuel subsidies.



