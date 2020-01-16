India summons Tony Fernandes in money laundering probe

PETALING JAYA: Indian investigators have summoned AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes in connection with a money laundering case filed in 2018, according to reports.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the government agency responsible for fighting commercial crimes, had filed a case under India’s anti-money laundering law as well as under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The case relates to allegations that AirAsia tried to manipulate government policies in order to get a licence for AirAsia India Limited.

Prominent Indian tycoon, Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry had alleged that fraudulent transactions of Rs220,000,000 (RM12.6 million) involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore were carried out involving the airline.

Besides Fernandes, ED also named AirAsia’s former deputy CEO Tharumalingam Kanagalingam, and AirAsia India director R Venkataramanan.



