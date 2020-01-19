Papagomo in airport fracas after anti-Shafie stunt

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Youth member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as blogger Papagomo, was involved in a fracas with about a group of about 20 men at the airport here as he and his supporters were about to leave for Kuala Lumpur.

Papagomo had sparked the anger of Sabahans two days ago after he ripped a photo of Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is Sabah chief minister, during a street demonstration in Kimanis.

Papagomo had been in Sabah to support the election campaign of Barisan Nasional candidate Mohamad Alamin in the Kimanis by-election yesterday.

Mohamad was elected by a 2,029-vote margin over his rival, Karim Bujang of Warisan.

FMT photographer Mohamed Rabbani Jamian, who witnessed the incident, said about 20 men approached Papagomo and his group, who were in blue Barisan Nasional uniform, and a shouting match started.

“The men were in plain clothes. Papagomo and his friends, about 10 of them, were at the Malindo Air check-in counter.

“Both groups were seen shouting vulgarities at each other. One person was seen pointing at Papagomo, calling him ‘anjing kurap’,” Rabbani said.

Papagomo was also seen trying to fight back but was held back by those near him.

Police rushed to the area. Papagomo was hurried to the departure gates, away from the commotion.

“After they passed through the departure gates, the group was heard singing ‘Terima Kasih Sabah’ (Thank you Sabah),” Rabbani said.



