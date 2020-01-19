Social security for 300,000 Malaysians working in Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU: A social security protection scheme is to be introduced for some 300,000 Malaysians working in Singapore, Human Resources Minister M Kula Segaran said today.

He said the ministry was currently awaiting the results of a study by by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) before introducing the scheme.

This study is expected to be completed in April or May.

“This study, to protect Malaysians working in Singapore, is aimed at finding the pros and cons of the scheme, and the benefits and risks they face. After that, the ministry will see what we can do,” he told reporters after attending the 2020 Socso Chinese New Year 2020 celebration here this evening.

Present were human resources ministry secretary-general Amir Omar and Socso chief executive Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Prior to this, Kula had said a study done on why Malaysians were keen to work in Singapore showed the major factor was the lucrative pay.

However, he said the desire to work abroad is not new as there are about a million Malaysians working around the world.

Meanwhile, he said that 45,923 self-employed were recorded as having registered and contributed to the Social Security Scheme for the Self Employed (SKSPS) since June 1, 2017.

“When SKSPS was introduced on June 1, 2017, it was enforced on taxi drivers, bus drivers and e-hailers. Currently, SKSPS covers the self-employed in 20 informal sectors.

“Although the percentage of participants in SKSPS is relatively small compared to the 2.8 million eligible self-employed, the number is increasing by the day,” he said.

Earlier, at the event, Kula also presented donations and hampers to 14 orphans, 13 single mothers and nine recipients of permanent disability benefits.



