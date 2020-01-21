Sarawak rep linked to timber firm in South Pacific scandal

PETALING JAYA: A Sarawak assemblyman, Tiong Thai King, and his family have been linked to a Malaysian logging company that was reportedly forced out of the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific for various offences.

Tiong, a member of SUPP, represents Dudong in the state assembly. He was named by the Sarawak Report blog as being a shareholder of the company, Gallego Resources, which is said to be a subsidiary of the Rimbunan Hijau timber conglomerate group owned by the Tiong family.

Sarawak Report cited a report in National Geographic which said Gallego had been operating with a license awarded for a neighbouring area while failing to fulfil necessary requirements, breaching various rules and regulations.

The National Geographic report said the Solomon Islands environment ministry had issued a stop-work notice in August 2018, although the company only fully halted operations later in the year, withdrawing its workers and machinery.

Gallego was also linked to another Rimbunan Hijau firm, Mafrica Corporation Sdn Bhd, in which documents showed Tiong and his two sons listed as directors.

“The Tiong sons are involved in a number of Rimbunan Hijau-owned companies in Malaysia and elsewhere along with their politically exposed father,” Sarawak Report said.

It accused “Sarawak’s logger barons” of being responsible for passing bribes to local and high-level decision-makers, while not declaring a taxable profit in the process.

“Has Rimbunan Hijau been doing the same in this South Pacific nation where timber corruption is also commonplace?” the report said.

Tiong was a four-term MP for Lanang from 1995-2013. He won the Dudong state seat in the 2016 Sarawak elections. He is the younger brother of billionaire tycoon Tiong Hiew King, the founder of Rimbunan Hijau, who is listed at No. 21 on the 2019 Forbes list of 50 richest Malaysians, with a net worth of US$860 million (RM3,500 million).

FMT is seeking a response from Tiong and his family.



