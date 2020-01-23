Rights group LFL to sue Singapore’s home minister

PETALING JAYA: Lawyers for Liberty will file a suit against Singapore’s home minister tomorrow over a directive issued over a claim the rights group made on brutal extra-legal execution methods carried out at Changi Prison.

Last week, LFL claimed it received evidence of such methods by prison guards in the event the hanging procedure fails during execution.

Its adviser N Surendran alleged that if the rope broke during a hanging, a prison officer would pull the rope that was around the neck of the prisoner towards him.

“Meanwhile, another prison officer will apply pressure by pulling the body in the opposite direction.”

Saying the details were shared by a former executioner at Changi Prison, Surendran said prison guards would kick the convict’s back “with great force in order to break it”, while ensuring there would be no tell-tale marks in case there was an autopsy.

Singapore’s home ministry said the claims were “untrue, baseless and preposterous allegations”, adding that all judicial executions in the state were carried out in strict compliance with the law.

It also instructed the Protection From Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act 2019 (Pofma) office to issue a “correction direction” against LFL’s statement on its website.

Surendran had slammed the move, labelling Pofma – Singapore’s fake news law – an “oppressive and unconstitutional” act which was a complete breach of freedom of speech.

It also said that Singapore had no jurisdiction to interfere with the rights of Malaysian citizens to freedom of expression and said it would not comply with it.

“Their attempt to extend their jurisdiction upon Malaysians across the Causeway is provocative and absurd,” he had said.

The suit against K Shanmugam will be filed at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

LFL will be represented by Ambiga Sreenevasan and Gurdial Singh Nijar.



