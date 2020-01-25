Stop spreading fake news on Wuhan virus death, urges health ministry

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry today urged the public against spreading a WhatsApp message that a prisoner in Sandakan had died from the coronavirus.

The ministry, in a Facebook posting, said this was fake news.

It said so far the only confirmed cases were those reported earlier of three tourists from Wuhan, China, staying at a hotel in Johor, who were family members of another coronavirus case in Singapore.

The WhatsApp message claimed the prisoner had earlier been given mandarin oranges. He died after vomiting, it said.

It also urged people to avoid eating such oranges, which are popular during the Chinese New Year.

The coronavirus outbreak, believed to have originated from Wuhan, has killed 41 people so far, and infected 1,800 and spread around the world.

China had imposed travel bans in 18 cities, including Wuhan, to prevent the disease from spreading.




