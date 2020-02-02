PAS says it will fight ‘ambitions of individual’ to be PM

PETALING JAYA: PAS today stood its ground in supporting Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister until the end of his term, and “rejects any efforts and ambitions of an individual” to take over.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan also criticised his PKR counterpart Saifuddin Nasution for remaining in the cabinet. Saifuddin is minister for domestic trade and consumer affairs.

Takiyuddin said that in a democracy, the most appropriate step for any minister not supportive of the prime minister’s thinking would be to resign from the Cabinet.

Saifuddin has consistently backed PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to take over from Mahathir as prime minister as part of an agreement by Pakatan Harapan leaders.

Takiyuddin was responding to Saifuddin’s criticism of PAS has turning its support to Mahathir only after its “beloved kleptocrat” had lost power in running the government, an indirect reference to former prime minister Najib Razak.

Taikiyuddin said: “Due to that, he (Saifuddin) should resign and wait to see if the new prime minister will appoint him (back into the Cabinet).”

Anwar’s supporters have said that PH leaders had agreed to a transfer of power two years after the 2018 general eleciton.

Mahathir has not given a date for handing over power but has indicated that he will step down after the Asia Pacific Economic Conference is held in November this year.

Takiyuddin said Saifuddin should focus on his own party. The PAS leader said PKR is now divided and is facing an increasingly worsening power struggle, referring to the apparent feud between Anwar and his deputy, Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said Saifuddin should focus more on his party and settle “all the storms and hurricanes” within PKR instead of attacking the opposition, which was none of his concern.



