Evac flight arrives in Wuhan to bring Malaysians home

KUALA LUMPUR: A special AirAsia flight has arrived in Wuhan, central China, to bring home Malaysians and their family members following the coronavirus outbreak there.

A message from the National Disaster Management Agency said AirAsia flight AK8264 with 12 crew members and eight workers touched down at Wuhan international airport at 9.10pm Malaysian time.

The plane had left klia2 at 3.50pm to evacuate 141 Malaysians and their family members from Wuhan, which is the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also on board was a cargo of 500,000 pairs of rubber gloves as a Malaysian contribution to the Chinese government in its fight against the spread of the coronavirus.



