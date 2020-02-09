US Embassy ‘disappointed’ with Dr M’s remarks on Trump

PETALING JAYA: The US Embassy in Malaysia has expressed disappointment with Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s comments on US president Donald Trump, saying it wasn’t in the “spirit of constructive dialogue” which has underscored the ties between the two nations.

Yesterday, the prime minister said Trump should resign over a peace deal between Israel and Palestine which Trump has dubbed as the “deal of the century”

The Embassy said Mahathir’s remarks “were not in the spirit of the constructive dialogue that has long served as the foundation of US-Malaysia relations”.

It said the partnership between the US and Malaysia had produced important outcomes regionally and globally.’

Malaysia has criticised Trump’s peace plan as being one-sided and favouring the Israeli government, and Mahathir said Trump had “denigrated his role and his policies” and was “trying to use foreign pressure to win elections”.



