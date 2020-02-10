Malaysia has no plans to launch new MH370 search

PETALING JAYA: The ministry of transport has denied that it is launching a new search mission for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The Boeing 777 disappeared on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board and remains one of the aviation world’s greatest unsolved mysteries.

Britain’s Mail Online last week said a new mission to find the wreckage of MH370 could be launched in months.

Quoting a report by News Corp of Australia, Mail Online said the victims’ next of kin and the Malaysian government were looking to send seabed searcher Ocean Infinity to locate the plane.

The news outlet also said 32 pieces of debris believed to be from MH370 had been found, and officials were hoping new debris and analysis would provide investigators with clues to help narrow down the search.

“While the ministry of transport deeply empathises with the family members of the victims and stands by them, the ministry has not made any decision to launch any new searches as there has not been any new credible evidence to initiate such a process,” the ministry said in a statement today.

“However, the ministry will review any new evidence that it officially receives,” it added.

The ministry said it was also required to consult both China and Australia should a decision be made to launch a new search.



