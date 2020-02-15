US woman from cruise ship is latest Covid-19 victim

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has tonight confirmed that an 83-year-old American woman tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases detected in Malaysia to 22.

The woman and her husband, who tested negative, are both being treated at Sungai Buloh hospital.

They were among 145 passengers who had flown to Kuala Lumpur on Friday after the cruise ship Westerdam docked in Cambodia. Some 1,500 passengers had disembarked at Sihanoukville port after the ship had been rebuffed by Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and the US territory of Guam.

The woman is reported to be in stable condition and is being treated at the isolation ward at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that the victim and her husband displayed symptoms when they were screened at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and were referred to Sungai Buloh hospital, where she tested positive.

“Her husband, 85, tested negative but was also treated at the hospital,” he said.

Earlier today, two new cases were reported, both involving China nationals. Of the 22 confirmed cases in Malaysia to date, six are Malaysians.

The virus, which broke out in Wuhan, China, has already claimed over 1,500 lives and infected over 67,000 people worldwide.



