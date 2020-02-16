Kadir Jasin wonders how approval was given to partially collapsed condo project

PETALING JAYA: Veteran newsman A Kadir Jasin said he is puzzled as to how the mayor of Kuala Lumpur could green light the construction of a condominium in Taman Desa, which partially collapsed two days ago.

Kadir said the construction of the high-rise condominium should not have been allowed as it is located in a high density area and nestled between a few other condominium blocks and two schools.

“I am surprised as to how the mayor could approve of such a high density project in the area,” the special adviser on media and communications to the prime minister said in a Facebook post, in response to a report by FMT.

Earlier today, property lawyer Salkukhairi Abd Sukor suggested that buyers of units at the project be given the option to opt out of their purchase agreement or continue with it.

On Friday, part of the 6th floor collapsed while the swimming pool was under construction. A stop-work order was issued to the contractor.

Yesterday, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the developer’s sales licence for the 37-storey condominium project has been suspended until investigations are completed.

Kadir said he was also concerned over another project being carried out at the water’s edge of an open cast mine near the Taman Desa project.

He said developers have started to fell trees around the mine, which is “very deep”.

“Just imagine what would happen if there is a landslide. Please see to this, Datuk mayor,” he said, referring to Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan.



